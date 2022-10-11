Bank OZK (OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 21st

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 168.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1,867.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 19.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 88,996 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

