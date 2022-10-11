Bankless BED Index (BED) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bankless BED Index (BED) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Bankless BED Index has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bankless BED Index token can now be bought for about $48.75 or 0.00256265 BTC on popular exchanges. Bankless BED Index has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $9,510.00 worth of Bankless BED Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bankless BED Index Token Profile

Bankless BED Index launched on July 11th, 2021. Bankless BED Index’s total supply is 30,382 tokens. Bankless BED Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bankless BED Index is medium.com/indexcoop. Bankless BED Index’s official website is www.indexcoop.com.

Buying and Selling Bankless BED Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Bankless BED Index (BED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bankless BED Index has a current supply of 30,382 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bankless BED Index is 50.0175456 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $376.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.indexcoop.com/.”

