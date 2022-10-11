Barclays Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €11.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($11.22) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €9.30 ($9.49) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

TEG stock opened at €7.05 ($7.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.40. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €7.15 ($7.30) and a 12-month high of €27.38 ($27.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

