Barclays Cuts The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 160

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
GYM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The Gym Group Price Performance
Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.47) on Friday. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of GBX 103.20 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 295 ($3.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £217.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89.
Insider Activity at The Gym Group
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.