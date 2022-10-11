Barclays Cuts The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 160

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GYM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.47) on Friday. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of GBX 103.20 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 295 ($3.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £217.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89.

In other news, insider Richard Stables acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($61,321.89). In related news, insider Ann-marie Murphy sold 93,888 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total value of £122,054.40 ($147,479.94). Also, insider Richard Stables purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($61,321.89).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

