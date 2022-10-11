Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.98

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 2478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Barings BDC Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

