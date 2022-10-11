Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $70.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.73. 39,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

