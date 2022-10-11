Bayshore Asset Management LLC Acquires 953 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 127,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $64.34.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.