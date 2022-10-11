Bayshore Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,702 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. 823,891 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

