BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$69.00 to C$65.50. The company traded as low as C$57.01 and last traded at C$57.80, with a volume of 1078638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.70.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCE. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark cut their price objective on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.88.

BCE Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.5699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

