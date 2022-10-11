Bent Finance (BENT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,138.00

Bent Finance (BENT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Bent Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. Bent Finance has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $17,138.00 worth of Bent Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bent Finance has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bent Finance Token Profile

Bent Finance was first traded on November 17th, 2021. Bent Finance’s total supply is 50,008,799 tokens. Bent Finance’s official Twitter account is @bent_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bent Finance is app.bentfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Bent Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bent Finance (BENT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bent Finance has a current supply of 50,008,799 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bent Finance is 0.11015711 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,435.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.bentfinance.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bent Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bent Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bent Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

