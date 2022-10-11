Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€6.60” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.60 ($6.73) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.31) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

SHA opened at €4.83 ($4.93) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($17.08). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.47.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

