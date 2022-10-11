Berenberg Bank Trims Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price to €59.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €80.00 ($81.63) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

CTTAY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 532,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

