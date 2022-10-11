Berenberg Bank Trims Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price to €59.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €80.00 ($81.63) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
CTTAY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 532,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.73.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.