BikeN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BKN)

BikeN (BKN) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. BikeN has a market cap of $317,919.48 and approximately $11,273.00 worth of BikeN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BikeN has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. One BikeN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BikeN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,065.30 or 0.99977972 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00061070 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022582 BTC.

BikeN Profile

BikeN is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2022. BikeN’s total supply is 8,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,920,000,000,000 tokens. BikeN’s official message board is www.digitaljournal.com/pr/pedal-through-streets-rough-ride-on-the-mountain-top-cycle-indoor-and-bike-to-earn-with-biken. The official website for BikeN is biken.finance/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=token. BikeN’s official Twitter account is @bikenfinance. The Reddit community for BikeN is https://reddit.com/r/biken_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BikeN

According to CryptoCompare, “BikeN (BKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BikeN has a current supply of 8,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BikeN is 0.00000004 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $496.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://biken.finance/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BikeN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BikeN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BikeN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BikeN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BikeN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.