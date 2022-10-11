Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Critical Analysis

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Biodesix has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $54.51 million 0.95 -$43.16 million ($1.80) -0.72 DermTech $11.84 million 8.75 -$78.33 million ($3.56) -0.97

This table compares Biodesix and DermTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biodesix has higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biodesix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biodesix and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80 DermTech 0 1 3 0 2.75

Biodesix currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 623.51%. DermTech has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 460.39%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than DermTech.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -179.84% -458.27% -77.46% DermTech -748.29% -49.02% -43.48%

Summary

Biodesix beats DermTech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. The company also provides adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. In addition, it is developing UV damage DNA risk assessment products, as well as non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma rule out test products, as well as offering health-related and information services through electronic information and telecommunication technologies. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

