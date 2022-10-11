Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Argus currently has $300.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.38.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $254.78 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $288.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 582.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

