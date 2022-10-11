Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $153.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.25.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10. Biohaven has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $783.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. Analysts expect that Biohaven will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.