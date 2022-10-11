Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.27

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 431526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Insider Activity at Bitfarms

In other Bitfarms news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 301,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$421,239.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,397,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,735,582.75.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

