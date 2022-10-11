BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BLK traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $542.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,603. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $541.33 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $656.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

