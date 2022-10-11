BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

