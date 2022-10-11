BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
