BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MUC opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

