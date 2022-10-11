Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.30

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 3687492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £15.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship field is the 100% owned West Rustavi onshore oil and gas field located in Kura basin. The company also owns 100% working interests in Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil fields, and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin.

