Blocks Space Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (BLS)

Blocks Space (BLS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Blocks Space has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocks Space token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Blocks Space has a total market capitalization of $61,058.62 and $9,804.00 worth of Blocks Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocks Space Profile

Blocks Space’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. Blocks Space’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,600 tokens. Blocks Space’s official Twitter account is @1000blocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocks Space’s official message board is 1000blocks.medium.com. The official website for Blocks Space is 1000blocks.space. The Reddit community for Blocks Space is https://reddit.com/r/1000blocks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocks Space Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks Space (BLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blocks Space has a current supply of 42,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blocks Space is 0.00337468 USD and is down -20.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,698.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1000blocks.space.”

