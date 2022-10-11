Blocksport Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48,396.19 (BSPT)

Blocksport (BSPT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Blocksport token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Blocksport has a market capitalization of $48,396.19 and $130,832.00 worth of Blocksport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocksport has traded up 231.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blocksport

Blocksport’s genesis date was November 30th, 2019. Blocksport’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocksport’s official website is blocksport.io. Blocksport’s official Twitter account is @blocksportnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocksport is https://reddit.com/r/blocksportnft. The official message board for Blocksport is blocksportnft.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Blocksport

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocksport (BSPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blocksport has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blocksport is 0.00133999 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $149,517.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blocksport.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocksport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocksport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocksport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

