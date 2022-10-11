BlockWarrior Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $97,200.00 (BLWA)

BlockWarrior (BLWA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. BlockWarrior has a total market capitalization of $97,200.00 and $9,453.00 worth of BlockWarrior was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockWarrior token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlockWarrior has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BlockWarrior Profile

BlockWarrior launched on October 30th, 2021. BlockWarrior’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. BlockWarrior’s official Twitter account is @blockwarriornft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlockWarrior is https://reddit.com/r/BlockWarrior. The official message board for BlockWarrior is medium.com/@blockwarrior. BlockWarrior’s official website is www.blockwarrior.io.

Buying and Selling BlockWarrior

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockWarrior (BLWA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlockWarrior has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlockWarrior is 0.00084471 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $761.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blockwarrior.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockWarrior directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockWarrior should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockWarrior using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

