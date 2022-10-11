Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Trading Down 7.1%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 4,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 260,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Blucora Trading Down 10.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $888.63 million, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 113.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 177.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

