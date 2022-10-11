BlueBenx Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (BENX)

BlueBenx (BENX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, BlueBenx has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. BlueBenx has a total market capitalization of $381,293.00 and approximately $18,352.00 worth of BlueBenx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueBenx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BlueBenx

BlueBenx was first traded on April 2nd, 2022. BlueBenx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueBenx is bluebenx.com. The official message board for BlueBenx is medium.com/bluebenx. BlueBenx’s official Twitter account is @bluebenx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueBenx

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueBenx (BENX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueBenx has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueBenx is 0.00039034 USD and is down -11.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $31.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bluebenx.com.”

