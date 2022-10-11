bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 169,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,525,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

The company has a market cap of $523.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,447 shares of company stock valued at $206,913. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1,185.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 129,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 119,638 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 152.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 186.6% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 96,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 62,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

