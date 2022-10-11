BNBDeFi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,144.00 ($DEFI)

BNBDeFi ($DEFI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. BNBDeFi has a total market cap of $54,361.24 and approximately $36,144.00 worth of BNBDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNBDeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNBDeFi has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BNBDeFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BNBDeFi Token Profile

BNBDeFi’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. BNBDeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,000,003,102 tokens. BNBDeFi’s official Twitter account is @bnbdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BNBDeFi is medium.com/@bnbdefi. BNBDeFi’s official website is bnbdefi.io.

BNBDeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNBDeFi ($DEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BNBDeFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BNBDeFi is 0.00000007 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbdefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNBDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNBDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNBDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNBDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNBDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.