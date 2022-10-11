Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 4,200 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $33,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,752,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,192,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $34,180.20.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE PRT traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 73,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,396. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 85.34%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.