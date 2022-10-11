Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.69.

Boeing stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,167. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.04.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 40.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

