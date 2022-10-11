Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $11.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,659.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,829. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.22 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,890.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,002.13.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

