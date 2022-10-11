Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Raised by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $20.63 on Tuesday, reaching $1,650.70. 10,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,890.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,002.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.22 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,528.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

