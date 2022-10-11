Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,817 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 218.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $156.33. 157,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,872. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

