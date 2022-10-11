Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,368. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

