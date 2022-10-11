Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

