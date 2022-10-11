Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. 1,665,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,491,864. The company has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

