Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

