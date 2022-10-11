Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.59. 14,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,014. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.16.

