Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.59. 14,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,014. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.16.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.