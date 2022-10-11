Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,289 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,447. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04.

