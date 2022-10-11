Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,798 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.22. The stock had a trading volume of 915,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,290,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

