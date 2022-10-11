Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.27. 188,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a market cap of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.