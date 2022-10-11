Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 6.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 6,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,909,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $585.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 89.65%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,527 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

