Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.22

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.22 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

