Boundary Creek Advisors LP Purchases 518,413 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,413 shares during the period. SunCoke Energy makes up 1.0% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,871. The company has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXC. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.