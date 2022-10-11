BRN Metaverse Hits 1-Day Volume of $427,541.00 (BRN)

BRN Metaverse (BRN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One BRN Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges. BRN Metaverse has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $427,541.00 worth of BRN Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BRN Metaverse has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BRN Metaverse

BRN Metaverse launched on December 9th, 2021. BRN Metaverse’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,828,003 tokens. The official message board for BRN Metaverse is brnmetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for BRN Metaverse is https://reddit.com/r/brntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BRN Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @brntoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. BRN Metaverse’s official website is brntoken.net.

BRN Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BRN Metaverse (BRN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BRN Metaverse has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BRN Metaverse is 0.20265187 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $550,729.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brntoken.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BRN Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BRN Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BRN Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

