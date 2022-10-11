Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $434.43. 81,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,820. The firm has a market cap of $175.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.73 and a 200 day moving average of $535.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.84 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

