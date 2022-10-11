Brokerages Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Quanterix Trading Down 7.6 %

Quanterix stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Walt acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Masoud Toloue purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,133.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Walt purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,000 and sold 1,318 shares valued at $21,681. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 102.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,824 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 425,085 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 56.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

