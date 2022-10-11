Brokerages Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) PT at $44.86

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a current ratio of 19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.90. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,171,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 352.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 144,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

