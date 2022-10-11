Brokerages Set Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Price Target at $277.00

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Rogers Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $234.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.28. Rogers has a 1-year low of $181.49 and a 1-year high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $251.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.54%.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

