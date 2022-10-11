Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 197.13

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.13 ($2.38).

SRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

LON SRP opened at GBX 154.70 ($1.87) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 1,190.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 199 ($2.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

